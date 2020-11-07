CLOSE
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Posted November 7, 2020

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.

With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman and first South Asian vice president.

When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley.

Here are some of their reactions below:

 

1. Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

2. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

3. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

4. MC Hammer

MC Hammer reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

5. Amanda Seales

BI DEN!!!!!!

Amanda Seales reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

6. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

7. Lebron James

Lebron James reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

8. Roland Martin

Roland Martin reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

9. Lizzo

Lizzo reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

10. Dule Hill

Dule Hill reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

11. Attorney Ben Crump

Ben Crump reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

12. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washingon reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

13. Antonio Hamilton

Antonio Hamilton reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

14. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

15. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

16. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

17. Robin Thede

18. D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

19. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

20. Ellen Degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

