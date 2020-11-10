PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collection [Photos]

Ever since Jay-Z joined their brand as Creative Director, Puma’s really been making moves to work their way into the upper echelon of the sneaker game.

Though they’ve just signed future NBA star LaMelo Ball, Puma done went and dug into their crates to continue to show love to their OG NBA superstar, Walt “Clyde” Frazier and add some new flavor to their Clyde Franchise line. The three brand new Clyde All-Pro silhouettes combine basketball comfort and stylish colorways that Clyde is known for whenever calling games for the New York Knicks.

First we have the Clyde All-Pro which will boast a “full-length signature ProFoam+ midsole for lightweight cushioning, responsiveness, and energy return that’s perfect for quick cutting and spot-up styles of play.”

The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid was actually designed by Kyle Kuzma and streetwear legend and founder of Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor. The silhouette will feature “vintage-inspired coloring paired with performance tooling” and even come with Kuzma’s logo on the sock liner. He has a logo?!

And finally there’s the Clyde All-Pro Elf which will boast a Christmas theme with the colorway of green, white, yellow and red.

The Clyde All-Pro collection are set to drop on November 11, 19 and 27 with prices ranging from $130 to $150 respectively. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they release in the coming weeks.

