An Ode To Warren G & The G Funk Era: How Warren G Influences Hip Hop Today

To celebrate artist and producer Warren G’s birthday, the world must know how much he influenced Hip Hop today. As one of the pioneers of the G Funk sound, Warren G has been instrumental in the success of some of your favorite West Coast rappers unleashing the innovative sound we know and love. Between Warren G, Nate Dogg, Dr. Dre, DJ Quik and Snoop Dogg, G Funk was birthed and carried all over the world.

G Funk or gangsta-funk is a subgenre of Hip Hop music that emerged from West Coast gansta rap in the early 1990s. All subgenres of music are influenced by the greats that came before. G Funk is inspired by the sounds of 1970s funk artists like Parliament-Funkadelic. Fans flock to the soulfulness, deep bass, and melodic synthesizers that embody the G Funk sound.

Warren G is most known for his hit record “Regulate” from his debut album Regulate… G Funk Era which debuted in 1994. The rapper and producer also contributed to the soundtracks of a number of popular black films like John Singelton’s Poetic Justice and Jeff Polack’s Above the Rim.

Though Warren G keeps it pretty low, he has continued to influence Hip Hop’s sound generations later. He recently released a single “And You Know That” featuring Ty Dolla $ign back in August.

Ty Dolla $ign is the perfect example of how impactful Warren G and the G Funk era are to music as he continues to push the funky sounds, heavy bass and melodies that were birthed during the 90s. Ty Dolla $ign has even been compared to the birthday legend, Warren G, and the late, great Nate Dogg for his notable feature run with major artists these last few years. It was only right the two joined forces for Warren G’s latest single.

@tydollasign is the new Warren G! Any hook he get on is 🔥 — DJ Unruely (@unruely_) October 5, 2016

Ty Dolla Sign is the new Warren G. Chale the album dey pap. — Ndee (@NdeeGH) December 19, 2015

Another artist with an apparent influence from Warren G’s sound and the G Funk era is LA native G Perico. There’s a formula to the sound, and G Perico takes note with songs like “Affiliated” and his latest single, “Toolie.” G Perico has taken the lessons from his OGs like entrepreneurs Warren G, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and created his own progressive, lifestyle brand Blue Tshirt.

Fans are calling him the new progressive gangster.

G PERICO the new progressive Gangster pic.twitter.com/4zOM4PTGQh — Playlist Plug (@mighty_leny) November 10, 2020

Other artists heavily influenced by Warren G include LA native, producer and artist Polyester the Saint who has crafted his own lane while paying tribute to those who came before him. Polyester’s latest project For the Player in You Two has both the sound and context that most identify with the sounds of Warren G’s G Funk.

There are a number of other artists from coast to coast who have been inspired by Warren G. Listening to early Outkast and Dungeon Family albums, fans can hear how southern music embodied some of the same elements as the ones Warren G used to help create G Funk. Even now, artists like San Francisco’s Larry June and Oakland’s Kamaiyah have adopted some of the same catchy melodies in their most successful records while paying tribute to G Funk.

Warren G celebrates 50 years of life today while still contributing to the careers of up and coming artists like Block 125.

Warren G is an artist, pioneer and entrepreneur. When Warren G isn’t influencing Hip Hop’s sound, he is on the grill cooking the tastiest of BBQ and tending to his business Sniffin Griffins BBQ.

It appears that the rapper had an intimate gathering amongst friends and family to celebrate and he even thanked his step brother, Snoop Dogg, on social media for his birthday gift.

Happy Birthday, Warren G! Thank you for your contributions to Hip Hop then and now. We wish you more success, great food and G Funk!

An Ode To Warren G & The G Funk Era: How Warren G Influences Hip Hop Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: