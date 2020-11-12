It’s finally happening!

After years of sneakerheads calling for Jordan Brand to retro the fan favorite “Cool Grey” colorway of the classic Air Jordan 11 silhouette (the lows of the summer ’18 don’t count), it’s being confirmed that our cries have been answered and the Cool Grey 11’s will be dropping next year.

According to Sneaker News, the long-awaited colorway is said to be next holiday season’s annual AJ XI release and man, it’s about damn time!

Originally released in 2000 and retro released in 2010, many sneakerheads predicted the Cool Grey’s would drop in 2020 to keep the decade thing going, but instead we’re getting souped up Adapt versions of the Air Jordan 11’s and the 25th Anniversary “Jellybean” Jordan 11‘s which “Shock Dropped” last night and dished out a bevy of L’s in the process.

While those joints are pretty hot and will be in demand upon release, expect heads to really go nuts for next year’s drop and double and even triple up on pairs of these.

2021’s setting up to be a stellar year for Air Jordan retros as we’re slated to get the “Cool Grey” 3’s, “Lightning” 4’s, “Carmine” 6′” with the “Nike” logo, “Flint” 7’s, and now these. When’s that next stimulus coming, b?!

Check out the Cool Grey Air Jordan 11’s below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair or two upon release.

“Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s To Return In 2021 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: