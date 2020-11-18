CLOSE
Run That Back: Aladdin And Deja Perez React To The John Wall Rumors + More!

RUN IT!

John Wall

Source: All-Pro Reels

Run That Back is Back with Aladdin Da Prince and Deja Perez! In this premiere episode of season 3, we discuss why the Washington Football Team just can’t get it right with special guest Rick “Doc” Walker plus we give our honest perception of John Wall’s recovery with a pop in from Wizards GM Tommy Shepard. Shepard lets us know what’s to come from a Wizards future with John Wall and Bradley Beal. We also have a few laughs with Jimmy Butler and Mike Tyson. Checkout the full episode below!

 

