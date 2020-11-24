Stylist Jared Henderson Tells Us How He Styled Doja Cat’s Copper Tresses at the 2020 AMA

Doja Cat scored two major wins during Sunday night’s American Music Awards. Not only did she walk away with the Best New Artist award, she also won in the Female Soul/R&B category. The 25-year-old singer is basking in the success of her most recent records.

Speaking of wins, can we take a moment to dissect Doja’s copper-colored pixie cut? While she is known to experiment with different hair colors and styles, this blunt cut created a regal, elegant moment that is different from the artists’ otherwise bold and colorful wigs. We got a chance to chop it up with hairstylist extraordinaire Jared Henderson and he gave us all the tea on how to recreate both her red carpet, and performance hair.

Look 1 – Red Carpet

What was the inspiration behind the red carpet style?

“Doja is becoming known for switching up the hair every time we have a big show, so in that same spirit, we wanted to take it short and do a pixie dark wig so that her beautiful gown could shine.”

What products were used?

Joico JoiWhip Firm-Hold Design Foam, Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil, Blonde Life Brightening Veil, JoiMist Medium Styling & Finishing spray.

How did you create the look?

“Wet the hair with a spray bottle and apply the Joico JoiWhip Firm-Hold Design Foam. Wrap hair tightly with scarf and blow dry on high heat for 20 minutes. I unwrapped the hair, adjusted bangs and applied the Joico JoiMist Medium Styling & Finishing Hairspray to top off the look.”

How long did it take to execute?

“Glam in total took about 2 hours and 20 minutes. 2 hours for our red carpet look and only 20 minutes for the switchover into performance look. The only difficulty we faced of course the short amount of time to get into the performance look. Applying a wig in 20 minutes was pretty rough, but I managed to get through it by having it perfectly styled with my Joico products ahead of time so that I could focus on making sure that lace was laid! ”

How did you achieve the color?

“I colored the short carpet hair brown, with my Joico LumiShine Permanent Crème Haircolor. I used the Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder and Blonde Life Quick Tone Liqui-Crème Toners to color the long curly performance hair as well. After color was completed for both wigs, I used the Joico Moisture Recovery Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner to add back in protein and hydration from lifting the hair pieces, especially the performance look which had been lifted to such a high level blonde.”

Look 2 – Performance

What was your inspiration behind the performance style?

“For the performance look we went with a long textured rooted blonde look to give her the earthy “cave woman vibes.”

What products were used?

Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder, Blonde Life Quick Tone Liqui-Crème Toners, Joico JoiWhip Firm-Hold Design Foam, Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil, Blonde Life Brightening Veil, JoiMist Medium Styling & Finishing spray.

How did you create the look?

“I mixed the Joico Moisture Recovery Moisturizing Conditioner into a spray bottle with warm water to create my own “custom leave in conditioner.” I Applied the mixture generously and brushed through hair from roots to end with a paddle brush to the detangle hair. Once dry, I fluffed her hair and applied the Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil throughout to add shine and make the natural wavy texture “pop” on camera.”

What are some tricks you utilize to ensure a wig stays on during a performance?

“I use multiple layers of a water resistant hair glue and tie the hairline down with an elastic band that I keep on until right before the performance.”

What is Doja Cat’s mantra when it comes to her hair/something that she always requests?

“That it doesn’t come off or slide back haha. She has a funny history of not having the best luck with her wigs staying in place in the past (something she and I laugh about all the time and she jokes about on her twitter page often). So now working with me, we like to make sure that thing is SECURED by any means necessary! haha.”

Doja Cat looked amazing at the awards show. From the flawless hair and makeup to the exquisite styling, she definitely formed the dream team. What do you think? Did you love her red carpet and performance hairstyles for the American Music Awards?

