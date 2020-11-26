CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Players To Test Positive For COVID-19

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

Source: Billie Weiss / Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It comes after Raven’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Sunday.

No word on if the game will still be played.

This is a developing story.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Players To Test Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
94 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close