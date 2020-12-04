For Us, By Us: Twitter Reacts To User’s Harmless Tweet Who Just Found Out FUBU Is Black-Owned

Iconic streetwear brand, FUBU, is trending on Twitter, and it’s for the most Gen-Z reason ever.
Today (Dec.4), many Twitter users were reminded how old they are thanks to one harmless tweet. A user who goes by the handle @KiarraLe_ asked this mindblowing question:
“Did y’all know FUBU was black-owned? And means “For Us By Us.”
Did y’all know FUBU was black owned? And means “For Us By Us”
— Ki (@KiarraLe_) December 4, 2020
Immediately, millennials reacted to the Tweet in amazement that now we are the point that clothing brand has now become “a little known Black history” fact as another user put in response to the tweet.
Lawd…I lived to see the day that FUBU and it's meaning became a little known black history fact. I've never felt so old. https://t.co/ZQtKjzWQM0
— Ａｙｅｓｈａ Ｋ. Ｆａｉｎｅｓ (@ayeshakfaines) December 4, 2020
Hair Love creator Matthew A. Cherry used the teachable moment to remind us about the time LL Cool J cleverly used a GAP ad he was featured in to plug the at the time up and coming brand by wearing a FUBU cap and his slick wordplay.
LL will still forever be the 🐐 for wearing a Fubu hat while literally doing a commercial for The Gap. https://t.co/YL3BAtcbHk pic.twitter.com/z9ABPxPcAq
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 4, 2020
Cherry’s well-timed tweet sparked a response from FUBU’s founder and current Shark Tank panelist Daymond John to breakdown the LL Cool J, GAP, and FUBU moment in a video.
The story behind the LL Cool J Gap commercial. #FUBU baby! pic.twitter.com/jIW8ECnXD9
— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) December 4, 2020
John also came to the defense of the Twitter user who sparked this whole moment on Twitter, saying in a tweet:
“Not you all coming for her on this! I’m happy to see younger generations educating themselves and learning, something we should all never stop doing. Thanks for doing so, Kiarra.”
Kiarra even promised to buy some FUBU merchandise and rocking it during her Black business reviews on her YouTube channel, with John telling her to let him know when the video goes live.
DM me the video when it’s live
— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) December 4, 2020
It would be really dope if John personally sends her some FUBU gear.
FUBU has been trending for a good portion of the day, with people reacting to tweet by sharing photos of their old FUBU gear they still have and, of course, with jokes. You can hit the gallery below to peep them all.
1. As long as you bought Black.
1 of 10
Never was into FUBU ... but Karl Kani, Cross Colours, Maurice Malone... was my shit— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 4, 2020
2. Facts!
2 of 10
Getting FUBU over in a GAP commercial might be top 5 all time 😂— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 4, 2020
3. All of his flowers.
3 of 10
I think about this commercial more than I should. He not only wore a FUBU hat but he talked about supporting them in his freestyle. Give that man all his flowers. LOLOL https://t.co/pH6J5PWa9S— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) December 4, 2020
4. Agreed.
4 of 10
We gotta bring FUBU back...— Eddy Fucking Baker (@eddybaker420) December 4, 2020
5. She definitely did
5 of 10
This is so pure and innocent, and she took the dragging like a G. I like you, baby girl. You’ll go far. 💕 https://t.co/YLw3UKQrf7— Bené (@beneviera) December 4, 2020
6.
6 of 10
You must've been born after 1998 or something 💀— Recky (@reck1568) December 4, 2020
Kinda wish FUBU was still big and Black owned, I rocked TF out of their football jerseys back in the day https://t.co/Q8Sq45SOe5
7. Scary thought7 of 10
8. HA!
8 of 10
Did you know LL Cool J did a whole Fubu commercial INSIDE OF A GAP COMMERCIAL & the Gap execs were clapping/amazed & clueless bcuz white? 😂 https://t.co/c6Sif1dOPh— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) December 4, 2020
9. YUP!
9 of 10
FUBU and Platinum FUBU was a moment. Y’all couldn’t tell me shit in my Fat Albert and the Junkyard Gang denim outfits! pic.twitter.com/1DqlCrD5Sb— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) December 4, 2020
10. LOL
10 of 10
The 2 black people working at Gap corporate watching the ad through the conference room window knowing LL gave FUBU mad free advertising but they weren't invited to the meeting so.... pic.twitter.com/kChOeA33Sz— STAY YO ASS IN THE HOUSE (@GabStaton) December 4, 2020
Photo: Ron Galella / Getty
