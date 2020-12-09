Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chance the Rapper Announces Christmas Album

Chance the Rapper Announces Christmas Album

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving is Chance The Rapper’s gift will arrive on all streaming services for the first time on Friday, Dec. 11. It Christmas project will feature two new tracks and 10 previously released tracks from his and Jeremih’s past mixtapes, including their SoundCloud mixtape Jeremih & Chance’s Merry Christmas Lil Mama: Rewrapped.

“Every year, me and Jeremih — he’s one of my best friends, another Chicago artist — we would make these Christmas mixtapes and release them on the mixtape circuit,” he explained. “And so now, they’re finally out there for everybody on their Apple Music and their Tidals and Amazons and all those spaces.”

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested After Raid

The Bronx-born rapper was arrested after cops found four handguns, hollow-point bullets, weed and drug paraphernalia during a raid of his NJ home.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie — whose real name is Artist Dubose — was hit with weapons and marijuana possession charges, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrests came a day after a shooting broke out across the street from a Teaneck nightclub where the rapper was celebrating his 25th birthday.

