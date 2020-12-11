Four years ago, The Weeknd‘s brand XO collaborated with Puma to release apparel and sneakers, and other celebrities were keen to follow suit, like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. And for the past two years, he has been quiet on the clothing front, mainly focusing his energy on the music.

But on Saturday, December 12, the three-time Grammy-award winning singer will return in partnership with BAPE to be the next in line for their “BAPE STA 20TH ARTIST MODEL SERIES.” Earlier in the year, BAPE worked with J. Cole’s Dreamville and Curren$y’s Jet Life. Now he will be the next entry in their celebration of the model’s 20th anniversary. The Weeknd announced the pairing on his Instagram page and put up different snapshots of his edition of the shoes.

The kicks will be released in two different colors. Both pairs aren’t too over the top, with one being one patent leather and the other being black patent leather, with both featuring neon green stars across the midfoot. For some of The Weeknd branding, there’s a neon green hit of the XO logo on the heel.

Like most BAPE offerings, don’t expect these to be an easy cop when they drop December 12 on us.bape.com, shop.theweeknd.com, and bape.com for ￥25,000, or about $240.66.

The Weeknd Teams Up with BAPE to Celebrate The BAPESTA’s 20th Anniversary was originally published on cassiuslife.com

