Jackie Paige
Bow Wow Is Ready To Bring Back ‘106 & Park’

Bow Wow plays the Go Pool Dayclub

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

 

The last few years have been big for show’s getting reboots and it looks like rapper Bow Wow is working to bring back one of his favorites. The “Shortie Like Mine” rapper took to Twitter ,Monday to inform fans that he wants to work with BET to the hit show 106 & Park back to the network.

“My first mission is to bring back 106&Park! If @bet decides to take this meeting with me… who would y’all want to host,” Bow Wow posted Monday on Twitter.

 

Are you ready for a reboot of 106 & Park?

