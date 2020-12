RUN THAT BACK Season 3 Episode 4

In this episode, Deja Perez and Aladdin talk about all the news in sports and entertainment that happened this week. Get an update on what happened to the coach filmed abusing his young players plus the NBA enforces a new rule after the one and only James Harden. Plus are you liking Dwyane Wade’s new look??? Aladdin and Deja give their takes on all of this plus more! RUN IT!

