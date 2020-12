Check out Dj Trini’s one on one sit down with with the Legend Shaggy

That’s rite Wkys’s own DJ Trini has a one on one with Shaggy. Tune in as we talk about his new Xmas album, the future and other interesting topics! Watch now below…

#IslandVybz #IslandVybzRadio

