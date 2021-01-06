CLOSE
News
HomeNewsPolitics

Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia’s Runoff Election For Senate

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Campaigns For Democratic GA Senate Candidates

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Democrat Raphael Warnock wins one of Georgia’s runoff elections for US Senate, beating incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. After a long night of vote counting, Warnock’s vote lead continued to grow and eventually there was no path for Loeffler to make up enough ground to catch him. Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be Georgia’s first ever black Senator. He will enter the Senate at a time of turmoil within the government as well as the country, but looks to help take the Senate in a different direction.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

In a message on twitter Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters:

Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia’s Runoff Election For Senate  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close