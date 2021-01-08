At Least 9 Marylanders Arrested After U.S. Capitol Riots

So far, 82 people have been arrested for Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

On Thursday, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee identified the woman shot and killed by Capitol police as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. DC Police said she’s from Huntingtown, MD.

Three others died from medical emergencies. Nine of those arrested are from Maryland according to the MPD’s arrest database.

37-year-old Stacey Ebanks was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.

43-year-old Ryan Mason was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.

21-year-old Alexander Kimmich was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew

28-year-old Ashanti Smith was arrested in the 1600 block of I Street NW for simple assault.

33-year-old Christopher Alberts was arrested in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for carrying a pistol without a license, possessing a firearm on Capitol grounds, curfew violation, unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

33-year-old Thomas Kawaihae was arrested in the 1400 block of New York Avenue NW for curfew violation

27-year-old Jessica Reinke was arrested in the 2700 block of New York Avenue NE for defacing public property and assaulting a police officer.

19-year-old Tyler Sofia was arrested in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue SW for violating curfew

A unnamed 16-year-old also arrested in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue SW for violating curfew

Meanwhile, a Fredrick, Maryland-based marketing company has fired one of their employees. The man was photographed at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday wearing his work badge.

