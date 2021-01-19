Lil Wayne Pays Respect To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rapper, Lil Wayne took to Twitter yesterday to pay his respect to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on the King holiday.

“Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever,” Wayne shared in a tweet.

