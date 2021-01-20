Baltimore leaders are rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

Both indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed starting Friday at 6 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Indoor dining will be allowed at 25% capacity, while outdoor dining will be capped 50% with a 1-hour max time limit. Restaurants are also required to sign in patrons to help with contract tracing.

Bars without food licenses can also open under these restrictions.

What do you think? With these new guidelines, are you going to go out to eat?

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Indoor And Outdoor Dining Returning To Baltimore Starting Friday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: