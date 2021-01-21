CLOSE
Who’s Cappin?! Did Joe Exotic Really Think He Was Getting A Pardon From Donald Trump?! [WATCH]

Lore’l is calling CAP on the Joe Exotic, his limo, and thinking he was actually getting pardoned from Donald Trump!  Joe thought he was getting pardoned by Trump but it didn’t quite work out.  Listen to hear how it all went down.

Who’s Cappin?! Did Joe Exotic Really Think He Was Getting A Pardon From Donald Trump?! [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

