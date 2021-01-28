Leah’s Lemonade Exclusive: Wendy Williams Spills On Why She Didn’t Leave Kevin Hunter Sooner

Leah Henry got the opportunity to talk to the living legend Wendy Williams about her newest biopic heading to Life Time on January 30th at 8:00 pm. The Daytime Diva spilled exclusively to me about her rocky marriage and divorce to Kevin Hunter. Leah asked why she didn’t leave him when things became toxic and she didn’t hold back…See her full answer during this interview:

Leah also talked to the stars of the biopic Ciera Payton who played Wendy Williams and Morocco Omari who played her ex husband Kevin Hunter. She asked the actors how they prepared to play such a dynamic duo. Watch to see how got ready for their roles:

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres on Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm/7c, immediately followed by the “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” Documentary at 10 pm/9c.

