Philly rising star RunUp Rico has been reportedly shot and killed last night in Chester Pennsylvania. Rico was confirmed dead at 2 am after a shooting broke out. A witness posted a video of the crime scene saying that shots rang out through the window and hit RunUp Rico. Unfortunately, the rising star was unable to survive. Rico gained early success in his music career from songs like Promise, Obama & I Know. Our condolences go out to RunUp Rico’s friends and family.

More news to come as the story develops.

Report: Philly Rapper RunUp Rico Shot And Killed In Chester was originally published on rnbphilly.com