Meagan Good Spills On Exes That Made Her Say ” OH HELL NO!!” & Talks New Film “Death Saved My Life”

Leah Henry talked to a Hollywood OG Meagan Good about her newest film premiering on Lifetime “Death Saved My Life.” Y’all it’s GOOD (no pun intended)! In the movie a woman fakes her own death after her abusive ex husband puts a hit out on her. There were plenty of scenes in the film that will make you say “OH HELL NAH!” So Leah asked Meagan can she remember a specific past relationship that made her say “OH HELL NAH!!”

Meagan also talked about crafting the film and working with her costars La’Myia Good & Chike Okonkwo. Death Saved My Life premieres Saturday, February 13 at 8:00pm ET/PT on Lifetime

