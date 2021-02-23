CLOSE
Maryland At Epicenter Of Cicada Re-Emergence

Close up of cicada slough on leaves

Source: All copyrights belong to Jingying Zhao / Getty

Maryland is at the front and center of the cicada re-emergence that’s set to happen this Spring.

According to a University of Maryland professor, the state is at the epicenter and countless insects will begin to emerge starting in early May.

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.

Source: CBS Baltimore

