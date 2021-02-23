Travis Scott Covers i-D Magazine To Talk New Album, Major Partnerships, His Daughter Stormi + More

Another day, another win for Travis Scott.

The hip-hop star’s latest move finds him on the cover of i-D magazine for the spring issue. The legendary photographer is behind the camera with the entire shoot shot at Scott’s California home.

However, the interview took place at the top of the year while Scott was spending some time in his native of Houston, Texas. While the rapper began bubbling with the grungy, bass-laden beats that encompassed his second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, he’s a bonified star now thanks to AstroWorld, and the Drake-assisted smash hit Sicko Mode.

Now that people are ready for him to drop a follow-up, some wonder if he’s feeling the pressure.

“I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it. I want to make a fucking new sound,” he tells i-D. “I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”

Scott and his Cactus Jack team are not only known for their musical prowess but the brands that collaborate with him. We’re talking about everything from Playstation to McDonald’s— all of which Scott identifies with, which makes the partnerships organic.

“You know, it’s like with Nike… those are the shoes I wear, the shoes I’ve been wearing since I was a kid. Playstation — when it was rough, when I was a kid, gaming was an escape. When I was younger and in the studio, sometimes we couldn’t really afford to eat, you know? So McDonald’s held it down,” he explains about his work with major corporations. ” That double cheeseburger got us through those moments. But it’s about being able to create an experience, even if these are small things. These collaborations are tools in a way, pieces of everyday life, big brands that allowed us to generate ideas. In 2021 we want to keep evolving, keep generating.”

Success aside, it’s also important to remember that Scott’s also just another person who’s been blessed with a daughter named Stormi, who has also affected his work. He explains her as a form of inspiration and how much she influences his work while realizing he’s no longer just living for himself.

Check out the rest of Travis Scott’s interview with i-D –where he talks about his clothing ventures, his new album entitled Utopia, and more– here.

Peep the entire cover shoot below.

Travis Scott X i-D Magazine 9 photos Launch gallery Travis Scott X i-D Magazine 1. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 1 of 9 2. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 2 of 9 3. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 3 of 9 4. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 4 of 9 5. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 5 of 9 6. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 6 of 9 7. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 7 of 9 8. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 8 of 9 9. Travis Scott x i-D Magazine Source:i-D Magazine 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Travis Scott X i-D Magazine Travis Scott X i-D Magazine

Travis Scott Covers i-D Magazine To Talk New Album, Major Partnerships, His Daughter Stormi + More was originally published on cassiuslife.com