| 03.01.21
Between losing his father, his mentor (Andre Harrell), his house and more, Robin Thicke was forced to reevaluate his own legacy. In his interview with Russ Parr Show, the singer discusses how life’s downs inspired him to become a better man, also sharing moments that inspired his new album, ON EARTH AND IN HEAVEN. Listen up top!

Robin Thicke Discusses How Life’s Downs Inspired Him To Get Up [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

