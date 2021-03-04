Mathew Knowles Stops By The Lemonade Stand And Ends The Beyoncé Chloe Bailey Comparisons “They’re Idiots. Period”

Lemonade Stand gather round cause Leah Henry definitely got the Lemonade! This is the interview y’all have to grab your glasses for! It was going so well until it didn’t! Leah sat down with the legendary Dr. Mathew Knowles. Knowles is a legend in his own right as a music executive, manager of the best-selling girl group in the world, label owner, father, and grandfather. Leah and Mathew talked about everything from his time with Destiny’s Child to his legacy in the business, to his superstar Kids Beyoncé and Solange. At the end, the interview definitely took a turn but in true Lemonade fashion, we got a full glass to sip on. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New Icy Park Delivery From Beyoncé