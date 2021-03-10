She Is… Honoree: Mona Scott-Young

Multi-Media Maverick Mona Scott-Young is an award-winning talent manager, TV/film executive producer, marketer, content creator, published author and mentor. As CEO and Founder of Monami Entertainment (www.monamient.com), and its subsidiaries Monami Productions and Monami Direct, Scott-Young is a leading Black female entertainment company owner with a 360° approach toward connection with a global audience across TV/film, digital platforms, music management and much more.

Her company, Monami Entertainment, is a leading lifestyle and entertainment powerhouse built upon Scott-Young’s remarkable track record for success in all areas of the entertainment business. The company is management home to Grammy Award-winning artist Missy Elliott, with whom Scott-Young has worked for 20+ years, and produces hit television series for VH1, We TV, Bravo and more, including her juggernaut franchise Love & Hip Hop.

Subsidiary Monami Productions, the independent physical production division of the company, boasts a diverse slate of scripted and unscripted projects, representing a wide array of stories and experiences. The company remains committed to conceptualizing, showcasing and amplifying the full spectrum and voices of people of color and, along with its executives, approaches all content with an eye towards global expansion and perspective.

Scott-Young has also tapped her unique brand appeal, marketing prowess and storytelling acumen to connect with audiences through other platforms and products including book publishing, with her first book Blurred Lines receiving popular acclaim. She is also part owner, with multi-platinum female rapper Nicki Minaj, of MYX Fusions Wine Beverage (www.myxfusions.com), and serves as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In 2015, she also ventured into the mobile content space with Love & Hip Hop: The Game – a lifestyle mobile app.

She has been recognized multiple years by the Realscreen Global 100, The Hollywood Reporter’s Reality Power List, Variety’s Power of Women, Reality Television Impact Report and New Power of NY List, Billboard’s TV’s Top Music Power Players, and Multichannel News’ list of Women to Watch. Multichannel News also named her “VH1’s Reality Superstar.”

In addition, Mona Scott-Young has been honored with the Media Trailblazer Award at the 2019 HAPAWARDS, the Sync Con Trailblazer Award and by The Toast to Urban Entertainment Executives. She was also named one of the Top 40 Music Industry Social Media Influencers by Synchblog and a Women of Influence by the New York Business Journal and was featured in New York Magazine’s Persons of Interest section.

Her accolades also include being honored with awards from the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music Entertainment, ASCAP’s “Woman Behind the Music” Award, “Marketer of the Year” by Ad Age, and she was recognized by the National Congress and Convention of Haitian Americans for her philanthropic work. Essence named her a “21st Century Renaissance Sister.”

A wife and mother of two young adults, Scott-Young enjoys spending time with her family and mentoring young women of color who aspire to a career in entertainment. She also serves on the board of The Haitian Roundtable and The GrassROOTS Community Foundation.

She Is… Honoree: Mona Scott-Young was originally published on mymajicdc.com

