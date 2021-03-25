As the NBA trade deadline nears (3PM Eastern today) and Kyle Lowry‘s name continues to be the subject of trade discussions, speculation has grown that the Toronto Raptor’s point guard will be dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers.

During what could be his last presser as a Raptor, Kyle Lowry actually took a FaceTime call from non other than the King of The North himself, Aubrey Graham a.k.a. the Certified Lover Boy a.k.a Drake. The Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors called in while Kyle was taking questions from the media and let the media know “Guys, we have a special guest here.”

Drake wasted no time immediately inserting himself into the conversation by stating “If you guys have any… I’m here to translate. I’m his translator.” We didn’t know Kyle needed a translator, but it was nice for Drizzy to offer his services.

Kyle could’ve played along with it for the sake of comedy, but decided to keep things straight forward “No you’re not. No… I’ll hit you when I’m done, bro.”

Well, at least Kyle was able to help bring a Championship to The 6ix for which the Gawd will forever be grateful. Last night’s pic of him walking off the game pretty much showed that he knew he was playing his last game for his Canadian team.

Kyle Lowry, when he saw the cameras as he walked off the floor tonight for Toronto in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FHK6q2Mdfe — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 25, 2021

Drake FaceTimed Kyle Lowry During NBA Star’s Post-Game Press Conference was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: