Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Scary Encounter With Police

Michael Rainey Jr. Shares Scary Encounter With Police

Michael Rainey Jr. widely known as ‘Tariq’ from the hit show POWER on STARZ, shared an extremely scary encounter with a police officer.

He claims the officer didn’t even officially pull him over, give him instructions, or allow him to look for his I.D without fear of being shot. He credits the video for saving his life.

Michael later posted a video blaming the incident on being racially profiled in a nice car. We are so glad he’s safe!

Lifetime Officially Greenlights “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace”

Looks like Lifetime has officially greenlit ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” the follow up in their royal series. According to Deadline, the casting for the film is currently underway with production set to begin this spring. Lifetime reportedly says the film will reveal everything that happened inside the palace including all of the tension that led to Harry and Meghan ditching with the Royal family. The film is expected to premiere this year.

