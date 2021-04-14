Diva’s Daily Dirt: DMX Former Mentor Tries To Clear His Name

DMX Former Mentor Tries To Clear His Name

With the recent news of DMX’s untimely death, several clips of the rapper have resurfaced including one where the ‘How’s It Going Down’ rapper detailed how he first got hooked on drugs. In the clip, he mentions his former rap mentor Ready Ron Beats lacing his marijuana with crack when he was just 14-years-old. Well Ready Ron has made his way to social media in an attempt to clear his name. He pokes holes in the late rappers’ story and says he has been receiving death threats.

Peep the clip for yourself courtesy of @TheNeighborhoodTalk

Lil Nas X Latest Single Being Pulled From Streaming Platforms

Lil Nas X has a lot going on! First he’s asked his fans to stream his latest single, ‘Montero, Call My Name’ because the song was being deleted from streaming platforms. He did not disclose exactly why but Columbia Records did tweet and confirm that they would support Lil Nas X and fight to keep the record available:

Meanwhile, the internet has allegedly found Lil Nas X’s mother who seems to be suffering from addiction and homelessness. Lil Nas X is an open book on Tik Tok and has shared with his fans in details about his upbringing and has explained he’s tried to help his mother in the past with rehab but she refuses the help.

