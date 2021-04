With the strong potential of a hot girl summer ahead, DMV’s very own Ari Lennox linked up with Queen Naija to give us the perfect girl power, meets evil mastermind record called ‘Set Him Up’. Imagine a world where Ari and Queen realize they’re dating the same man. With the perfect visuals to go with it, it’s a sure fire hit and a perfect chance to stan over these two beautiful and talented ladies!

