DC announces a ‘ticket amnesty’ program

During the pandemic, you may have noticed less parking violations or towing but the good times are coming to an end come June 1 – in an attempt to look out for residents, they’re encouraging them to participate in the 4 month, ticket amnesty program.

According to the site, ‘DC and non-DC drivers [get] the opportunity to pay outstanding tickets. During the amnesty period, the penalties drivers incurred on tickets will be waived. At the end of the amnesty period, all penalties will be added back on all tickets.’

Learn more here!

https://dmoi.dc.gov/page/amnesty-program-drivers-outstanding-tickets

