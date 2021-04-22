Shock G of Digital Underground, 57, has reportedly passed away

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As reported by TMZ and according to several news sources, Shock G of Digital Underground has passed away at the age of 57 in Tampa – details are developing….

You may know him from the Humpty Dance (ask your mom to do the Humpty Dance, I bet she can) or from the famous Tupac bar in ‘I Get Around’: Shock G, the one who put the satin on ya panties… – the rap community mourns yet another loss and our prayers are extended the family and fans at this time as we await a formal statement.

Click here to listen to some of your favorite Digital Underground hits.