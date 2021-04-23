2021 NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Clarke, 19, Killed In Los Angeles Car Accident

Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke was killed in a car wreck in Los Angeles, just one day after announcing he signed with Klutch Sports.
19-year-old Terrence Clarke was one of the most promising prospects in the 2021 draft class after a solid time as a college athlete in Kentucky. Two days ago, he announced his signing with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to represent him for the NBA 2021 draft and was in Los Angeles preparing for the big night. Unfortunately, Clarke lost his life on Wednesday in a tragic car accident.
According to reports from Complex, the story gets worse as his teammate was behind him and witnessed the horrible accident go down in real time.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke has died in a car accident, WKYT reports. The incident allegedly occurred after Clarke left a workout in Los Angeles with Wildcats teammate BJ Boston, who was in the car behind him. He reportedly died en route to the hospital.
In his freshman year, Clarke played eight games with the Wildcats, scoring 9.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field. In early February, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on his radio show that the ankle injury that had kept him sidelined since late December would “likely” keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Police have confirmed that the basketball star ran a red light at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seatbelt properly.