First Looks at Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s son ‘Ice Davis’

We can always appreciate parents taking their time to embrace and the special bond with their newborn. It’s always special to get a first glimpse of that baby – in this case Gucci Mane dropped his new album ‘ Ice Daddy’ set to drop at midnight.

After establishing an Instagram for their baby, Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci had been pretty protective with sharing revealing photos of the new baby. With Baby Ice Davis now on the cover of the album, it definitely has us anticipating it’s arrival in addition to more cute photos of the new baby.

Listen to #IceDaddy, set to drop at midnight.

