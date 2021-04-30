Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Where My Dogs At?’ TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’ To Air DMX’s Final Interview

The legendary rapper died April 9 at the age of 50.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper DMX‘s final interview before he died is set to air on TVOne next month on the network’s popular “Uncensored” series. Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned media company, tweeted the announcement Thursday afternoon.

‘In his final interview, hip hop legend #DMX opens up about his personal life in his own words on #UncensoredTVOne,” Hughes tweeted.

DMX died April 9, just days after it was reported that he suffered a heart attack following a drug overdose. The rapper, named Earl Simmons, was just 50 years old.

The first part of the interview is scheduled to air Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET ahead of the annual Urban One Honors awards ceremony telecast.

Prior to the announcement about “Uncensored,” it was believed that DMX’s final interview was on the “Drink Champs” podcast on an episode that aired in February. During its taping, DMX ruminated about his death.

“If I was to drop dead right now, my last thought would be: ‘I’ve lived a good life,’” he said at the time.

DMX rose to fame in the late 1990s by leading the Ruff Ryders collective of artists to chart-topping success, including the rarified feat of having two number 1 albums in the same calendar year.

The multi Grammy-nominated rapper’s 1998 debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” went four times platinum, leading to six more albums, with the most recent one being released in 2012.

Aside from chart-topping hits, DMX’s career was also marked by his struggles with addiction dating back more than a decade. He has been publicly open about his drug problems throughout most of his life, including a near-fatal overdose in 2016. As a result, he found himself in and out of legal troubles over his battle with addiction.

While it was not immediately announced what exactly to expect from DMX’s final interview, “Uncensored” is described in part as a reality docuseries that focuses on “the lives of your favorite personalities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they’ve faced, and how they manage this new world of social media that has helped, but sometimes haunted their careers.”

The “Uncensored” interview will precede the televising of the Urban One Honors, the company’s yearly awards ceremony and celebration of the best in Black excellence.

This year’s show—set to be hosted by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, author and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell along with award-winning journalist, author and news anchor Roland Martin—carries a theme of “Women Leading the Change” and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics that have led to impactful change within the Black community.

Some of the categories in which the honorees will be awarded include Voting Rights Champion, Investigative Journalism Crusader, Health Equality Advocate, Business Alchemist, Family Needs Ambassador and Reparations Trailblazer.

SEE ALSO:

DMX Dies At 50

The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate Black Women Leading The Change

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Star-Studded Annual Urban One Honors Celebrates The Culture

16 photos Launch gallery

Star-Studded Annual Urban One Honors Celebrates The Culture

Continue reading Star-Studded Annual Urban One Honors Celebrates The Culture

Star-Studded Annual Urban One Honors Celebrates The Culture

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ufbJnJ_Zw/   The annual Urban One Honors awards show took off on Thursday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and it was filled with iconic attendees. The event honors the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in media, music, fashion, sports, education, entertainment and the community. This year, the show will also honor the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes. MORE: Urban One’s Founder Cathy Hughes Is Inducted Into The Broadcasting Hall Of Fame “I give praise and thanks to God from Whom all blessings flow for the opportunity to be of service to my community for these 40 years,” explains Hughes. “I always say that Radio One is my second baby next to my son and business partner, Alfred Liggins. I am immensely grateful for the men and women who have worked to help make Radio One a success. It started as a single radio station and is now a media family with two cable television networks and various digital media platforms. I look forward to celebrating this milestone and recognizing others who are doing phenomenal work in their industries.” The inaugural Urban One Honors occurred on Dec. 9, 2018, at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., and it was hosted by REACH Media Syndicated Radio Host DL Hughley. The first honorees included folks like Jermaine Dupri, April Ryan, Marvin Sapp, Brandy and DJ Khaled. Performers included Johnny Gill, Elle Varner and K-Ci of Jodeci. This year, the honorees included Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Jamaal Swain from the hit show "Pose", Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone. Artists who took to the stage for powerhouse performances included Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy, Charles Jenkins, Jac Ross, Chanté Moore and Eric Benét. The two-hour telecast of the Urban One Honors will air on TV One, a division of Urban One, on Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. “African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice. "As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience." “Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,”  said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.” You can check out some photos from the star-studded event below.

‘Where My Dogs At?’ TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’ To Air DMX’s Final Interview  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close