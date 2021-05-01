[NEW VIDEO] DC’s own Vish gives us a different taste for ‘Aint Me’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With our first real exposure to Vish being the record ‘Real Friends’ – it rightfully earned its way into the Crank Session, on air (9PM on 93.9 WKYS).

Putting on for Uptown, Vish offers a unique perspective and sound to the area and has been well received thus far. With the video for ‘Real Friends’ nearing 40,000 views, it’s only right that he gave us a new glimpse into summer 2021 and the fun to come with the new video for his lastest song – ‘Aint Me’

See what the buzz is about – Watch ‘Aint Me’ below + tap in with Vish!

@vishyrathor

Producer: @srjbeats

Videographer: @tejxpatel

Engineer: @malcolm_x

Watch the video for ‘Real Friends’

