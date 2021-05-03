Diva’s Daily Dirt: Moneybagg Yo Celebrates Debut No. 1 Album

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moneybagg Yo Celebrates Debut No. 1 Album

Congrats to Moneybagg Yo on his first No. 1 album, A Gangsta’s Pain. The ‘Time Today’ rapper took time out to thank his fans on IG and tease a deluxe album dropping soon.

Billboard reports the majority of his 110,000 equivalent album units came from streaming. Before this debut album, the Memphis rapper found Billboard success with two Top 20 charting singles, ‘Hard for the Next featuring Future and ‘Time Today.’

Drake Accused Of Affair With Singer Naomi Sharon

Drake is indeed a certified lover boy, so much so that Naomi Sharon’s fiancé’ of 8-years, just blasted the ‘What’s Next’ rapper on Instagram before making his page private.

According to HotNewHipHop.com, Naomi Sharon and her fiancé were flown out by Drake for Sharon to work on some music. Let’s first note, Sharon has an amazing voice and is super talented. Her voice may put you in the mind of Jorja Smith.

Well according to Naomi Sharon’s fiancé, he noticed her and Drake getting a tad bit too comfortable and close with each other and has decided to call off their 8-year-engagement. Here is the caption her fiance posted, allegedly about Drake, before making his page private.

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and then out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart.”

Naomi’s fiancé confirmed that they are no longer together after a “superstar artist’ caused his fiancé to be unfaithful.

Do you think Drake’s taking this whole ‘Certified Lover Boy’ thing way too far?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: