After winning an on-air #KYSVersus win with his record Neighborhood – Baltimore artist Roc Writah sits with Little Bacon Bear to talk about his musical journey and his upbringing. In his quest to put on for Baltimore, Roc Writah reflects on the local support his music has received and his work with ‘Writah’s Touch’ brand

