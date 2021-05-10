Russell Westbrook Breaks Record For Most Career Triple-Doubles In NBA History

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Westbrook has become the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader by tallying the 182nd of his career tonight at Atlanta – a record that has stood for 47 years, one month and 16 days since Oscar Robertson’s 181st and final triple-double of his career. On top of all of that Westbrook did this in a Wizards’ Jersey representing The District.

Since entering the league in 2008, Russell Westbrook has made a name for himself as being one of the most energetic, focused, passionate and intense players in the NBA. His journey hasn’t been a straight and narrow path but with those characteristics and his ‘Why Not’ mindset it’s allowed him to continuously set and break records. Despite the loss tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, history was made on the highest level.

A record that was seen as untouchable, Russell Westbrook was congratulated by many of the legends of this game on this deserving accomplishment. Westbrook recorded his first career triple-double on March 2, 2009, during his rookie season, a 17-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist outing against the Dallas Mavericks. Oscar Robertson aka The Big O, first averaged a triple-double during his second season from 1961-62 and went on to earn a triple-double in 181. Westbrook broke this record in 100 games less than Robertson did.

“It’s something I’ve never dreamt about as a kid growing up in L.A.” Russell shared after the game, “I normally don’t pat myself on the back but tonight I am”

On top of this accomplishment, earlier today the NBA announced that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of May 3-9. Westbrook averaged 22.3 points, 18.3 assists and 17.3 rebounds per game. This is his 20th time receiving this honor throughout his career.

His other awards include:

All-NBA 9x

All-Rookie Team

NBA Rookie of the Month 2x

NBA MVP

NBA All-Star MVP 2x

NBA Player of the Month 8x

Olympic Gold Medalist

Of course now NBA Triple-Double All Time Leader has been added to this ever-growing list. Congrats Westbook and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

