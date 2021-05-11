Nicki Minaj Teases Her Return, New DMX Album Exodus Announced + J. Cole Signs Basketball Contract

Nicki Minaj is back! Not only on social media but we’re guessing that we’re getting new music as well. Crocs also are making a comeback with the queen wearing their shoes in her latest post has increased sales. We’ve also gotten a release date for DMX’s posthumous album, “Exodus”. The album is due later this month and will be produced by Swizz Beatz. Hear these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot.

