New Music dropping this Weekend [J.Cole, Nicki Minaj + more]

With spring in full swing here in the DMV, now’s the time to get your playlist right. Ahead of the weekend, check out these new releases.

After an awesome Freestyle on LA Leakers with his take on the Texas classic ‘Still Tippin’ – J. Cole announces his upcoming album ‘The Off Season’ is set to drop tonight. Boasting no features, fans are excited as the ‘Ville is back and the real is back!

Peep the tracklist here and stream it at midnight:

DMV’s Own Big Flock gives us ‘All Eyez On Me’ during Mother’s Day weekend. With features from Pooh Sheisty and Est Gee – Flock never disappoints when it comes time to put on the for the area.

Stream ‘All Eyez On Me’ here:

We all are braced for impact for the force that is Nicki Minaj – earlier this week, she teased new music with an Instagram post that excited fans. Though the title of the record or if it relates to a bigger body of work is still unknown – new music from Nicki Minaj is going to no doubt make the summer even hotter!

A personal DMV favorite – super mom and KYS Versus winner Poppin Cid celebrated her birthday by offering new music for her fans. From her on-air win along side Shady Jay to the upcoming project ‘Poppin Szn’, Cid has been consistent and is bound to be your next favorite artist. Putting on for Prince George’s County Maryland, her project ‘Poppin Szn’ is available at midnight

