[New Music] City Girls to drop ’Twerkulator’ on Friday

Ahead of what could quite possibly be the most chaotic City Girl summer to date – a fire anthem may be just the thing to get us properly equipped. The City Girls are set to give us their new song ‘Twerkulator’ on Friday.

Though fans had already bonded with the record, complete with a Tik Tok dance – after a leak, the highly anticipated full version was apparently awaiting a sample clearance and JT thanked her team for getting it done:

Stream Twerkulator on all music platforms this Friday!

