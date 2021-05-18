Music
HomeMusic

[New Music] City Girls to drop ’Twerkulator’ on Friday

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Ahead of what could quite possibly be the most chaotic City Girl summer to date – a fire anthem may be just the thing to get us properly equipped. The City Girls are set to give us their new song ‘Twerkulator’ on Friday.

Though fans had already bonded with the record, complete with a Tik Tok dance – after a leak, the highly anticipated full version was apparently awaiting a sample clearance and JT thanked her team for getting it done:

Stream Twerkulator on all music platforms this Friday!

City Girls , twerkulator

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close