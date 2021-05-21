Celebrity News
FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

The first wave of artists for Birthday Bash ATL 25 have been announced! July 17th at Center Parc Stadium, get your tickets now!

MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

LIL BABY

Erica Banks

Beat King

Money Mu

BRS Kash

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

