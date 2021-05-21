FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th

The first wave of artists for Birthday Bash ATL 25 have been announced! July 17th at Center Parc Stadium, get your tickets now! CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.
MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!
Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00pm
Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm
Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315
CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS
LIL BABY
Erica Banks
Beat King
Money Mu
BRS Kash
