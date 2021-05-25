NationalWineDay: Celebrate National Wine Day & All The Days, E-40 Style

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As the spring wanes and summer is nearly upon us, backyard parties, indoor kickbacks, and gatherings of all sorts are coming back in full force and not a day too soon. With today being National Wine Day, a tall glass of sparkling or still wine is the perfect compliment to such activities and we take a look at some wines from Earl Stevens Selections.

Earl Stevens Selections is the brainchild of Vallejo, Calif. Hip-Hop legend E-40, established in 2013 with the slang master’s hands-on involvement. Using his given name to give the wines an air of refinement, 40 Water’s foray into the beverage space has only grown since its early days and has since expanded to other markets outside of California where it was born.

Among the Earl Stevens Selections lineup, Mangoscato was the first to make a splash and with an ABV of 18 percent, this is a wine that can be served up or over the rocks. We haven’t had the good fortune of trying the wine, or any of the Selections for that matter, but some of our associates have sung Mangoscato’s praises.

It isn’t just flavored wines with Earl Stevens Selections as the brand also has traditional grape wines on deck, such as the Chardonnay. The white wine is among one of the most approachable in that realm and typically clocks in at 13 to 14 percent so it can certainly hold its own during a savory meal or on its own.

Another wine the deserves a highlight from the lineup is Prosecco Rosé, which has a new DOC designation for the style. For a wine to have the DOC designation, it has to be made with 85 percent of Glera grapes. In the past, other red grapes were used for color but Pinot Noir is applied with this bottle in the Charmot-Martinotti

Other wines that make up the portfolio of Earl Stevens Selections include a traditional Moscato, a Function Red Blend, a sweet red blend, and traditional Prosecco.

As some readers might know, I’m all about cocktails and mixing drinks as I cover in my Sprit.Ed column and sure enough, the good folks at Earl Stevens Selections provided a Spritz recipe we’ll share below, which is a refreshing way to enjoy wine while hanging out with your friends and loved ones.

THE SPRITZ

Ingredients: · 3 ounces Earl Stevens Selection Prosecco DOC · 2 ounces Italian bitter liqueur · 1 ounce soda water · Garnish: orange wheel Method: Add all ingredients into a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange wheel.

It’s still wine o’clock and definitely National Wine Day somewhere, so grab a glass of that Earl Stevens Selections wine and put some of E-40 Bay Area slappers as a compliment.

Photo: Earl Stevens Selections

