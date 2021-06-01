93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The North Face is celebrating Pride Month and looking out for the LGBTQ+ youth at the same time.

Tuesday (June 1), The North Face announced its first-ever limited-edition pride collection. The collection arrives on the first day celebrating Pride Month and pushes the brand’s belief that exploration should be for all. The limited collection consists of The North Face’s bestselling, everyday products, including hoodies, t-shirts, totes, basecamp slides, and more.

The North Face also announced it would donate more than $70,000 to Brave Trails, a non-profit summer camp dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth leadership. The company will also be working with artist Shaneģe Benjamin (she/her) to offer free downloadable nature-inspired illustrations that honor her love of nature and celebrate all who find joy in outdoor adventure.

The Pride Collection is available now at The North Face stores and thenorthface.com. You can download Shanee Benjamin’s artwork on The North Face’s website as well.

To peep the entire Pride Collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face / The North Face Pride Month Collection

The North Face Celebrates Pride Month With First-Ever Limited-Edition Pride Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com