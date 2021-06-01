Bingeworthy: Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Outside is finally opening up again…for those who’ve successfully gotten their vaccines.
But, if you’ve noticed, apps that are essential to enjoying your social life, like Uber and Airbnb, are way more expensive than we remember them to back in 2019, so Netflix is still your best friend.
So, if you’ve gotten more comfortable with staying inside or are trying to stack your paper, Netflix and Chilling in 2021 can still be your vibe. But before you make those plans, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of titles that are leaving the service in June and what’s arriving.
Some of the gems leaving the platform include the entire Back To The Future Trilogy and Scarface. But don’t worry, other classics are taking their place like Cradle 2 The Grave, The Big Lebowski, and Love Jones. Peep the entire list below to see if any of your favorite –or titles you’ve been meaning to watch– will be making their appearance.
Leaving Netflix In June 2021
June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
June 21
Dark Skies
June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
Coming To Netflix In June 2021
June 1
Abduction
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Swordfish
The Wedding Guest
What Women Want
The Wind
June 2
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
2 Hearts
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle
June 10
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos
A Haunted House 2
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories
June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Katla
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
A Family
Jagame Thandhiram
The Rational Life
So Not Worth It
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
Nevertheless
June 22
This Is Pop
June 23
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point
Jiva!
The Naked Director: Season 2
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track
June 25
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
Sex/Life
Ray
June 26
Wonder Boy
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
America: The Motion Picture
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
