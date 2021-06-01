4 Maryland Green Line Stations Are Closing For The Entire Summer + More Station Closures To Come This Fall & Next Summer

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt closing for the summer there will be no Green Line service north of Fort Totten and the Yellow Line will end at Mount Vernon Square.

WMATA will provide free shuttle buses at all stations during Metro’s regular hours, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. As announced earlier, don’t forget to upgrade to the metro virtual payment system. Click here to find out how to make the switch. There will also be free parking at the stations during the closures.

Over the summer renovations will be completed and this fall, the Red Line station at Rockville will close for several months so crews can demolish and rebuild the aging canopy structure over the platform. Trains will end at Twinbrook during this time. Then next summer, the east end of the Orange Line will get platform reconstructions at Cheverly, Landover, and New Carrollton. Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood will also be closed due to the work.

