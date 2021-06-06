The Hot Girl President is Back! Megan the Stallion Announces End of Hiatus

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday, June 6, 2021 will go down in history. The Hot Girl President, Megan the Stallion has officially announced the end to her hiatus!

Back in April, Meg announced that she would be taking a break to recharge, and rightfully so, considering all she endured in 2020 and 2021 with the deaths of her mother and grandmother, and the shooting incident in which she was shot in Los Angeles.

During her time away, we’ve seen her boo’d up with boyfriend, Pardi and really just enjoying life care-free. But just in time for Hot Girl summer, Megan released this video teaser on Instagram letting the world know she’s back and at 100%!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPyN_CHFWn-/

Meg, we’re SO happy to have you back.

