Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [June 8, 2021]

Just in case you missed it, here Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Work Week”. You can download these tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud, Napster, or where ever you get your music from!
1. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes
2. Roddy Rich – Late At Night
3. Meek Mill – Flamerz Flow
4. Moneybagg Yo – Rookie of the Year
5. Yo Gotti – Drop ( Feat. DaBaby )
Check these tracks out, because next week The Problem Child will be dropping another list of tracks to add to your playlist!
