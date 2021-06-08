Music
HomeMusic

Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [June 8, 2021]

Problem Child's Top 5 for The Work Week

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Roddy Ricch

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Just in case you missed it, here Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Work Week”. You can download these tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud, Napster, or where ever you get your music from!

1. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes

2. Roddy Rich – Late At Night

3. Meek Mill – Flamerz Flow

 

4. Moneybagg Yo – Rookie of the Year

5. Yo Gotti – Drop ( Feat. DaBaby )

Check these tracks out, because next week The Problem Child will be dropping another list of tracks to add to your playlist!

More Music:

DaBaby , lil baby , Lil Durk , Meek Mil , MoneyBagg Yo , problem child , roddy ricch , top 5 , Yo Gotti

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close