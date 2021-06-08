93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lisa Darlene Glaze, 51 of Arkansas is getting the honor of cappin’ woman of the day for admitting to cutting off a dead woman’s finger, stealing her ring, and selling it to a pawn shop for $45. When the family received their loved one’s personal items, they realized three of her rings were missing. She was charged with a felony and sentenced to six years’ supervised probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to pay $190 in court costs, court records show.

Lore’l tells all the details below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Arkansas Paramedic Admits Stealing Diamond Ring From Dead Patient was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: